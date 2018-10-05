Revealed: The ladies who love Victoria Beckham as much as we do, including Eva Longoria, Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez - video The designer is a fashion powerhouse

Since launching her eponymous brand ten years ago, Victoria Beckham has grown to become one of the world's most sought after designers. Before joining the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex wore a grey VB bodycon dress to attend the New York Film Festival in 2013 and Lady Gaga recently stunned in a white midi dress at the Toronto Film Festival, earning the praise of the designer herself. See all the stars who love Victoria Beckham’s designs in our video below.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Celebrities who love Victoria Beckham's designs