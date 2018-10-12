Top 20 best-dressed royals and celebrities at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's nuptials including Kate Middleton and Cara Delevingne VIDEO These celebs NAILED royal wedding style

With all the world's eyes turning to Royal Windsor for the nuptials of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank, their guests also showcased some show stopping looks. Ayda Field stunned in classic white Giorgio Armani while Cara Delevingne eschewed the traditional dress in favour of an androgynous top hat and tails. Supermodel Naomi Campbell showed off her fashion prowess in one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite designers, Ralph and Russo. Also present was Pixie Geldof in a stunning blush fascinator. For all of our twenty best dressed celebrities at the royal wedding, see the video below.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

The 20 best dressed celebrities at the royal wedding

Come back to hellomagazine.com at 9pm tonight to see our special highlights video featuring all the best bits from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, including the vows, the celebrity arrivals and the spectacular carriage procession.