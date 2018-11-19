Holly Willoughby's red hot outfit has everyone talking on I'm a Celeb We are loving Holly's latest look…

Holly Willoughby looked hot-to-trot on Monday evening for the second instalment of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!. The blonde beauty looked as radiant as ever as she co-presented the show with Declan Donnelly and we are totally coveting her latest look. The 37-year-old stunned fans in a red T-shirt by Rag & Bone and a red mini skirt from Harvey Nichols. Styled by Angie Smith, the whole outfit had a distinctive designer edge and we think the mother-of-three is looking better than ever. Holly has flown her glam squad Down Under - and we have been enjoying stylist Angie's updates on social media. During her stay, the fashionista has been staying at the famous Palazzo Versace Hotel - and her suite looks incredible.

On Sunday evening, the blonde beauty kicked off the show in style - working it in a black top and skirt combo from Isabel Marant made from sumptuous broderie anglaise. You can purchase the set from designer department store Harvey Nichols but the look doesn't come cheap - the top comes in at £475 and the skirt retails at £510. Instead of opting for her favourite high heel shoes - the Celebrity Juice star decided to wear a pair of Nanette boots by Grenson shoes - priced at £255 they have a strong rubber sole and are great for the outback. After filming her debut, Holly joined Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Dommatt and Joe Swash on the spin-off show Extra Camp, and said she felt "relief" at making it through the broadcast with no problems.

When asked how she was feeling, Holly said: "Relieved, like massively. It's just so overwhelming this show, you walk in and you're here, like you've watched this on TV, it's been part of my life for years and now I'm here. It's surreal."

The This Morning star also celebrated by catching some rays, sharing a makeup-free photo of her sunbathing session on Instagram. We aren't at all jealous Holly - honest...

