Victoria Beckham just wore the summer maxi dress you need for your holiday

Dressing for summer can be tricky, don't you think? When it's super hot, but you need clothes that will be cool, comfortable and, preferably, flattering. Victoria Beckham is well aware of this, and demonstrated the perfect way to wear black in the summer on her Instagram Stories. The 45-year-old shared a picture of herself posing with her 16-year-old son Romeo, and in the sweet snap, she wore a black, V-neck maxi dress which had flared sleeves. Looking cool and oh-so-chic, we love the relaxed cut of the dress. We assume the beautiful frock is from her own fashion collection as VB rarely steps out in other designs - the perks of being a world-class fashion designer.

At the weekend, the fashion designer shared a rare snap of herself with her husband David. The ex-footballer was laughing at something in front of them, while Victoria smiled warmly at the camera. The former Spice Girl captioned the picture: "Kisses x." Victoria also added a gold crown to her head, a cheeky detail reminiscent of their lavish wedding day in 1999, when the couple married in Luttesllstown Castle near Dublin on custom-made thrones.

We have been loving Victoria's dressed-down style lately. On Thursday evening, the mother-of-four poked fun at herself on Instagram, showing a selfie of herself wearing a slogan T-shirt from her own range, that read 'Style icon'. She wrote: "Never know what to wear.." Well, if in doubt, a slogan T-shirt and a pair of jeans is an easy way to look chic in seconds. Priced at £95, there's a variety of tongue-in-cheek fashion slogans in the edit; from 'I can't concentrate in flats' to 'Smile,' and quite frankly, we'd like the lot. VB also designed a tee especially for Pride. We love the design, which bared the message: 'Everyone deserves love' across the front, in rainbow letters.

