Harper Beckham just wore the cutest £19 Next swimsuit We wish this came in adult sizes too...

Oh Harper Beckham, could you BE any cuter? David and Victoria's eight year-old daughter is currently having the time of her life on her family holiday in Miami and you should see the swimsuit she wore to a trip to the water park. Cementing her place as one of the best-dressed celebrity children, she wore a long-sleeve white and fluorescent swimsuit by Next, and you can pick it up for just £19. Not bad, right? We loved the tropical-inspired pattern and coordinating bright pink front zip. It even offers protection from UV rays, so is super-safe in the sun. Win win!

Harper looked to be having the time of her life in Miami!

This isn't the first time that the youngest of the Beckham clan has worn something that's from the great British high street. At the beginning of July, Victoria shared a picture with her daughter when she came to help out on one of her shoots. The 45-year-old looked amazing in her black dress and smouldering eye makeup whilst Harper, who was perched on her lap, wore a white T-shirt and a pair of blush pink dungarees which were from Marks & Spencer, and had a price tag of £20. Amazing!

Harper's swimsuit, £19, Next

We love seeing Victoria and Harper's heartwarming mother-and-daughter bond - the pair often team up for days out. Back in May, the pair took a stylish trip to the Victoria & Albert Museum, where they headed to the Dior Exhibition. Victoria posed with her daughter in front of the exhibit's sign and little Harper looked delighted - wearing a printed dress and super-cute headband.

Victoria dressed head-to-toe in black, rocking simple black skinny jeans and a black T-shirt, with super high heels. What a chic pair! Looking as proud as punch, the fashion designer captioned the shot: "Special time with mummy tonight at the @vamuseum #DiorDesignerOfDreams Exhibition. x Kisses."

