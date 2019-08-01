5 times Emma Willis sparked bikini envy on holiday - and ab envy too! She has the bikini wardrobe of dreams.

Emma Willis is currently enjoying a holiday in Ibiza with husband Matt Willis and their three children, and while we're loving the family snaps, the TV host is also providing us with all the bikini inspiration we need this summer. The Voice presenter has been posting pictures on her Instagram account, giving us all holiday envy, ab envy, and bikini envy - but luckily for us, it’s easier than you think to get your hands on Emma’s bikini closet. Earlier this year, the 43-year-old released a gorgeous summer edit with NEXT, and now our eyes are looking less green with envy and more heart eyes emoji as we run to the high street to grab every single one.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Matt Willis

Emma posted a boomerang of herself in the water on a watermelon inflatable and she was wearing a yellow two-piece bikini from her NEXT range. The TV presenter posted the video of chilling in the sun with the oh so witty caption: "Feeling like one in a melon" and with THAT figure we couldn't agree more. One user agreed, commenting: "You look incredible," and another wrote: "Beautiful bikini, beautiful you! Look at those amazing legs! Powerhouse!"

SHOP: Bikini top, £25, and bottoms, £12, NEXT

Earlier, the lovable star had shared a photo of herself blowing up the inflatable for her kids, so we're glad Emma was able to steal the inflatable for enough time to get that stunning Instagram shot.

Emma showcased even more of her gorgeous NEXT line in a candid shot posted to her Instagram of her playing bat and ball on the beach. The former Big Brother presenter was all smiles as she played the holiday favourite in her animal print bandeau bikini.

SHOP: Bikini top, £25, and bottoms, £12, NEXT

Emma continued to stun the animal print bandeau, and later she paired the bikini top with a kaftan - also from her NEXT range - and low rise denim shorts that displayed the perfect amount her enviable figure. Photo proof of why she's our bikini inspiration.

SHOP: Kaftan, £36, and denim shorts, £10, NEXT

The style Queen loves a bit of leopard print - back in 2018 she lounged on the beach in the Maldives looking gorgeous in a black and white print two-piece - Emma definitely nailed this number.

In April Emma showcased her gorgeous figure whilst on a NEXT shoot in Cape Town looking sensational in a figure-flattering black bikini. Not only do the tie details make it adjustable throughout your holiday - leaving room to overindulge - this NEXT bikini set looks perfect for mix and matching - oh, how we love a multi-use purchase!

SHOP: Bikini top, £18, and bottoms, £14, NEXT

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.