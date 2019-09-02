Celine Dion's style just keeps on getting better and better. Fact! See all of our favourite looks Her style WILL go on...

Celine Dion is regarded as one of the most significant voices in pop music - with artists such as Adele and Ariana Grande citing her as a huge influence with their career - she has also become quite a style icon over the years. She's as likely to be found on the front row of Paris Fashion Week as she is on the red carpet of a music awards show. Whether she's dressed in Couture or a bedazzled catsuit on the red carpet, Celine will always have people obsessing over her style.

Click on the video below to see how Celine Dion's style has evolved...

Video: Celine's style will go on

