Claudia Winkleman's Strictly stylist reveals her ultimate high heel hack Ever wondered how Claudia Winkleman can walk in high shoes?

If you're anything like us, you'll be a tad obsessed with Claudia Winkleman's outfits on Strictly Come Dancing. We love both Tess Daly AND Claudia - we couldn't pick a favourite - but we just love how Claudia rocks sequins, high-street AND super high heels.

If you're wondering how Claudia manages the Strictly stairs in such high heels, you'll be pleased to know she has a trick that we can all copy - she scores the bottom of her shoes with something sharp to give them extra grip. HELLO! Columnist Sinead McKeefry, who works with Claudia each week, revealed to us that Claudia's heels are over 4 inches and she tends to wear the 'SO Kate' style by Christian Louboutin. "I score the bottom, but other than that [her heel walking skills are] all her own effort!"

It's no secret that Claudia is a fan of a sequin or two. Who can forget that red Zara sequin suit? Stunning. "Cool hair and makeup is key" to making sequins look cool, Sinead says.

Sinead shops for Claudia's outfits ahead of the show, and she tends to go straight to Net-A-Porter or Zara. "Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment," Sinead told us. "She knows what she likes. She loves black, but equally, we have a few unexpected numbers in the wardrobe this year which I’m looking forward to seeing her in." Could we see her rocking Victoria Beckham's designs perhaps? "I hope so. We love VB!"

She continued: "Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip. I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

Has she and Claudia ever had a fashion emergency? "Loads. They are not fun on a live show let me tell you…"

We love it when Claudia and her co-host Tess match in their outfits, such as the time they both wore metallics. When we asked Sinead if she checked with James Yardley - Tess's stylist - she said: "Yes, James and I confer and the girls are great. If they both maybe want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say ‘no, you wear it I’ll wear something else...’ which is a credit to them. We don’t do drama."

How would Sinead describe Claudia’s off duty looks? "A black Gucci pea coat with her Gucci loafers and black skinny jeans. Always has been and always will be. It's the uniform. Undone hair and makeup is a must - usually last night's mascara which is my fave look."

When we asked what Sinead's top fashion tip is for autumn, she said: "Flares and shirts. The most flattering silhouette. Let me give you a little tip - House of CB do the best black ones and the fabric could be designer and they're £79."

We all know Claudia loves a jumpsuit and they are the trickiest to shop for - and Sinead has the best advice! "Don’t go near a shop. Over order online and try on at home. Make an effort with your hair and make up and give yourself time to try them all on and enjoy the experience. Believe me, you will not find the perfect one in a badly lit shop dressing room while you are sweating!"

We can all agree that Claudia has killer legs - does Sinead try and keep the length fairly modest for a BBC viewer? "I dress my clients according to their proportions. Claud rocks a midi length - it's her perfect length for her proportions."

