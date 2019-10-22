The best cosy jumpers for autumn - as approved by Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden & Vogue Williams Wrap up warm with these autumn knits!

It's officially sweater weather, people! And what's a better excuse to go on a shopping spree than the change of the seasons? It's a must! We all know that autumn means jumpers in every colour imagineable and this has been further confirmed by various celebrities in recent weeks. Everyone from Holly Willoughby to Amanda Holden and Zoe Sugg have showcased their fabulous autumnal jumpers ranging from high-street to high-end - and what's more, they're all available to buy now. Honestly, you can thank us later!

MORE: This Marks & Spencer teddy coat will have you wishing for cold weather

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle took to her Instagram account to showcase this gorgeous dark brown roll neck from New Look - she is the brand ambassador so we're guessing Rochelle may have a few of these lying around as not only is it part of her edit but it also comes in black, grey and a beautiful burgundy version - plus, for only £22.99 this is an absolute steal!

SHOP: Brown roll-neck, £22.99, New Look

Amanda Holden

Nothing says autumn like a pumpkin-hued jumper, right? Amanda sure radiated in orange with this puff-sleeved design from James Lakeland. The knit comes with a high neckline to ensure you keep warm through the colder months, and the flattering drop shoulder style is bang on trend.

SHOP: Orange jumper, £89, James Lakeland

Laura Whitmore

How beautiful is this colour combo on Laura? The statement knit is a pick from celebrity stylist Angie Smith's edit from FatFace and is a true showstopper. Lightweight and fluffy, this is the perfect way to add some colour to your outfit during the colder months and is sure to have the compliments flooding in.

SHOP: Primrose colour block jumper, £50, FatFace via NEXT

Zoe Sugg

Possibly one of the most autumnal jumpers we have seen so far, Zoe's hazelnut coloured long-sleeved knit comes with beautiful floral embroidery with yellow accents. The fancy pullover is the perfect transitional piece as it can be worn alone on warmer days and also layered as the days get colder - ideal!

SHOP: Gladys jumper, £97, Sezane

Holly Willoughby

Holly gave major autumnal vibes in this burgundy ensemble and her burgundy roll-neck from Whistles is one of those pieces that you could wear with pretty much anything. The jumper has ribbed detailing, breathable cotton and also comes in black, grey and brown ready for any occasion - a key autumnal piece!

SHOP: Roll-neck, £41.25, Whistles at John Lewis & Partners

Frankie Bridge

Autumnal jumpers don't have to be exclusively brown, burgundy or orange as Frankie Bridge showcased on her Instgram this month. Posing in a light grey cropped knitted jumper from Topshop, Frankie looked just as seasonal in the shade. For those interested, you can also buy a burnt orange version if you prefer the more traditional autumn hues.

SHOP: Grey jumper, £32, Topshop

Vogue Williams

Vogue radiated snow-queen vibes with this cream cashmere jumper from Laura Chambers. The oversized jumper comes with a funnel neck, bell sleeves and falls below the hips to ensure that you stay warm through the colder months. Although it's 100% Scottish cashmere, the lightweight material also makes it perfect for tucking into jeans or skirts so you can be warm AND stylish!

SHOP: Oversized sweater, £395, Laura Chambers

OTHER: Victoria Beckham's purple jumper looks mighty like this Marks & Spencer version

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.