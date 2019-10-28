Holly Willoughby's Pride of Britain Awards 2019 dress could be her best one yet! The blonde beauty knows how to rock the red carpet...

How incredible did Holly Willoughby look at the Pride of Britain Awards 2019? The TV presenter stepped out in London wearing a stunning red and purple dress by Safiyaa, and it's safe to say we're in love. Styled by Angie Smith, Holly looked her usual glam self, showing off her enviable figure in the floor-length dress which featured statement purple sleeves. Letting her dress do the talking, the 38-year-old paired it with Sophia Webster heels and accessories from British designer Boodles. Her blonde hair was styled into glamorous loose waves and she opted for her usual flawless makeup, with dewy natural skin, blusher swept along her cheeks, lashings of mascara and bright red lips.

Let's face it, we wish we had every outfit in Holly's wardrobe from the floral dresses to the chunky boots. But the This Morning star certainly knows how to rock the red carpet, and her outfit for the awards last year was no exception. Back in 2018, she chose a more ethereal look in a stunning white Jenny Packham gown adorned with silver jewels across the bodice. Not only does the designer have Kate Middleton's seal of approval, with the royal often stepping out in her clothing, but we love the fact it was also part of Jenny Packham's 2019 bridal collection. Crown Princess Mary also recently stepped out in a wedding dress from Maria Fekih for a cocktail party in Tokyo, so who says white dresses have to be kept solely for your big day?

The Pride of Britain Awards celebrate unsung heroes from different walks of life and every part of the country, and Holly previously said on Instagram was one of her "favourite nights of the year". This year, the mother-of-three was joined by a number of other celebrities at Grosvenor House for the event, including Tess Daly, Kate Garraway, Louise Redknapp and Emily MacDonagh. After tonight, we'll have enough wardrobe inspiration to last us until next year!

