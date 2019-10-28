Good Morning Britain hosts wow at the Pride of Britain Awards 2019: From Susanna Reid to Kate Garraway So stylish!

The Good Morning Britain hosts are a fashionable bunch, often gracing our screens with some chic dresses and dapper suits. They continued to put their best fashion foot forward on Monday night, with Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Ben Shepard all looking fabulous as they were pictured arriving at the Pride of Britain Awards 2019.

Susanna was a vision in pink! She looked gorgeous wearing a strapless fuschia dress which nipped in at the waist before dropping to the floor. She paired it with delicate silver drop earrings and wore matching pink nails. To finish her look, the 48-year-old styled her dark hair into loose curls and kept her makeup simple, with pale pink blusher on her cheeks, mascara framing her eyes and a pop of pink lips.

In early October, the presenter showed fans she doesn't need makeup to look gorgeous. Posting before-and-after photos on Instagram, the mother-of-three compared her natural, makeup-free look at 4am to what she looked like at 6am after visiting the hair and makeup department. And both were stunning! "You've got to fake it to make it…" she said in the caption, and fans were quick to shower her with compliments, writing: "I prefer the natural 4am one," and: "Beautiful with or without the face paint."

Her co-host Kate added some sparkle to the occasion in a silvery-white sequinned dress, which featured a V-neck and long sleeves. Nailing the effortless yet elegant look, she opted for matching silver earrings and wore her blonde hair in a bouncy blowdry. The mother-of-two let her outfit do the talking by keeping her makeup simple, showing off her glowing skin, wearing a touch of mascara and pale pink lips.

And it wasn't just the women that were dressed to impress! Their co-star Ben looked equally as stylish at the awards in a blue suit, with a matching deep blue and pink striped tie and his hair in its usual messy chic style. And we can't help but wonder if the GMB ladies took inspiration from his wife Annie as they prepared for the evening. While 44-year-old Ben tends to keep his relationship with Annie private, he recently revealed that she has a very clever hack when it comes to dressing for a night out.

In a picture he shared on Instagram, she can be seen slipping out of her trainers and into some heels outside their family home. Ben added the caption: "The old doorstep shoe change @mrsannieshephard." What a clever way to look great but avoid the painful feet caused by wearing heels for long periods of time - we'll definitely be trying that hack!

