Claudia Winkleman's stylist celebrates Strictly's Blackpool with her top picks for partywear

It’s Blackpool time again as Strictly makes it’s annual trip to iconic Tower Ballroom. It’s the biggest week in the series and wardrobe and production pull out all the stops. Think more of everything: feathers, crystals, sequins, glitter and general gorgeousness. I can’t wait. (Also the wrap party at The big Blue is legendary. But that’s another whole story...)

MORE: Claudia Winkleman's Strictly stylist reveals her ultimate high heel hack

Claudia Winkleman's stylist Sinead McKeefry

I love Blackpool Tower Ballroom. It’s so nostalgic for me having visited there as a child but I think even more so it evokes memories of watching Come Dancing with my Mum and being obsessed with the dancing and the glamour. For me, I love the traditional style of ballroom dresses all feather-trimmed chiffon dresses and dusty pastel tones twirling around the dance floor. Inspired by my memories, I’ve put together a little selection of Strictly specials which will take you through to Christmas Party time too.

SHOP: £1,595, Vampire's Wife at Farfetch

The Vampire's wife new collection campaign features, amongst others, Kate Moss, Amanda Harlech, Keira Knightley, and also co-founder Suzie Cave and her husband Nick Cave. The dresses are all pastel and shimmery with the odd black number a node toward the gothic. The shapes have slightly moved on to a more relaxed silhouette from previous seasons.

SHOP: £580, Miu Miu at Farfetch

I love that you can wear their romantic dresses with a heavy boot or Converse (think 90’s grunge) or go romantic with vintage-inspired accessories. I have my eye on these Mary Janes from Miu Miu. These are designer, but you'll find find versions of these in ASOS. If you do invest in a designer though think about how you can wear those beauties in other ways. Maybe an ankle sock a vintage jean, tee-shirt and an oversized blazer. They are a classic after all so you will wear for years.

SHOP: £420 Vanina at NET-A-PORTER

Try pairing them with this Vanina's Inagua bag which is just too sweet for words (Monsoon has a cheaper alternative.) I just love all these textures together. Also, you do not need to go to Bond Street earings when you can get this pair from ASOS for £8. Love these.

SHOP: £8, ASOS

Make up wise when wearing pastels and dusty colours it's always so chic to do a bit of a lip. I’m really enjoying Deep Orchid by Pat McGrath. Although I won’t lie, I’d buy anything from the range purely for the packaging.

OTHER: All the times Claudia Winkleman looked incredible in Zara

SHOP: £37, Pat Mcgrath Labs

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.