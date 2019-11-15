Lorraine Kelly's glittery suit on Friday's show is perfect for party season

You know that pre-Christmas party stress of finding the perfect outfit? Well, you can forget that endless search as Lorraine Kelly has done all the work for us. Stepping out in a dreamy glittery suit, the 59-year-old has secured our outfit for the upcoming party season and now we can put our feet up knowing we can sparkle all the way until 2020.

The Scottish presenter dazzled in the glittery ensemble made up of a tailored jacket with matching glittery trousers. She paired the suit with a metallic silver draped-neck cami from H&M as well as sparkly sliver Topshop heels - sparkles on sparkles? Yes, please! Lorraine's glittery suit is from Phase Eight's new festive collection and the flattering tailored Ulrica Glitter Jacket came just above the waist to perfectly match with the Ulrica Glitter cigarette trousers.

SHOP: Trousers, £89 and Blazer, £120, Phase Eight

However, if you love this jacket, you should check out Wallis' black boucle blazer and matching trousers. This flattering tailored set features glittery detail that appears subtle at first but demands attention with its sparkles once it hits the light. However, the Wallis blazer also comes with statement buttons. The flower-shaped diamonte buttons add an extra sparkle to the blazer for those who just can't get enough of that shine!

SHOP: £52, Wallis

Another perfect match for Lorriane's sparkling suit is Rochelle Hume's new collection with New Look. A tad more subtle on the sparkles this suit comes with shimmery jacquard pattern making it perfect for everyday wear. The suit has a tailored blazer with added shoulder pads and matching cigarette trousers and altogether the ensemble comes to a slightly more purse-friendly price tag of £66 - meet you there!

SHOP: Blazer, £39.99 and Trousers, £25.99, New Look

If you fancy going all out this party season then PrettyLittleThing has the ultimate sequin suit that just screams Christmas. The suit comes with a long tailored blazer and matching flared trousers that will have you sparkling like a disco ball all night long. This paticular suit is very reminiscent of Claudia Winkleman's iconic red sequined number from Zara which she wore at the Strictly Come Dancing launch and If two fashionable women have rocked sparkly suits this year, then that's reason enough for us to grab one immediately!

SHOP: Trousers, £32 and Blazer £35, Pretty Little Thing

