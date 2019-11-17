We don't know about you, but we're still not over Claudia Winkleman's glittering gold outfit on Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing! The dancing programme always pulls out all the stops for the Blackpool show, so we already knew we were in for a treat with the show-stopping dances and extravagant outfits, but we weren't prepared for how stunning host Claudia would look.

Wearing a fabulous sparkly gold suit from Alice + Olivia on Net-A-Porter and gorgeous jewellery by Tilly Sveaas, it was hard to take our eyes off the brunette beauty. But one aspect of her outfit that didn't receive enough appreciation was her matching gold platform heels. Sticking to her usual edgy style, she opted for 70s style, leather, chunky shoes that featured a crocodile print heel, and they are available to buy online from Dune for just £66! Down from their original price of £110, they are an absolute steal, don't you think? From date night to the Christmas party, they are the perfect party shoes to jazz up any outfit and, what's more, they come in two colourways. If you're not convinced by the statement gold colour or prefer a classic, subtle look, there is also a black suede version.

Claudia's stylist and HELLO! Columnist Sinead McKeefry took to Instagram to share a picture of the fabulous gold shoes, and fans showed their appreciation with one commenting a simple love heart emoji, while Tess' stylist James Yardley also liked the photo.

MORE: Claudia Winkleman's stylist celebrates Strictly's Blackpool with her top picks for partywear

The 47-year-old is no stranger to a statement heel, with the star showing off her envy-inducing shoe collection week after week on Strictly. And with her love of a classic black outfit, she often opts for bright heels that add a splash of colour to her look. After all, who can forget the chunky green Gucci heels she wore for the Halloween elimination or the bright red Gina heels she wore with the velvet Alex Perry dress.

BUY NOW

Her gorgeous gold heels measured a whopping 13cm, and we salute her ability to strut down the Strictly stairs in sky-high heels and still look elegant. Sinead previously revealed there is a small tip she uses to prevent her from slipping on the dancefloor, but it is mostly her own skill. Using something sharp to give them extra grip, she said: "I score the bottom, but other than that [her heel walking skills are] all her own effort!"

READ: Amanda Holden’s suit is a winner with Instagram fans as she parties with Piers Morgan

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.