Lorraine Kelly's glittery Silver Linings jumper is perfect for party season

Lorraine Kelly sent viewers a tad crazy back in October when she debuted a gorgeous sparkly gold jumper with the words 'Golden Girl' printed across the front - and if you were one of the many fans of that jumper, well then we've got some very exciting news for you! On Monday morning's show, Lorraine showed off a silver version of the popular sparkly jumper, this time with the slogan 'Silver Linings' printed across the front and this might be the best one yet.

The gorgeous sparkly silver jumper is available now from Joanie and - just like its golden look-alike - comes with the purse-friendly price tag of £45. Currently available in all sizes from S to XL, the chic crew neck comes in a very Christmassy glittery silver that is sure to see you sparkling through party season!

Lorraine paired the festive silver jumper with a pair of black cropped trousers and accessorised with a pair of sleek black heels. The 59-year-old perfectly colour-coordinated her outfit with her beauty look by sporting a silver smoky eye that matched the Joanie silver jumper perfectly. The Scottish TV presenter lightened up the look with a pop of blush on her cheeks with a nude lip and wore her shoulder-length brunette hair in her usual style - down with a soft wave running through it.

Luckily for fans of the 'Golden Girl' jumper, this too is still available on the Joanie website. The sparkly gold crewneck was also worn by Dianne Buswell in Septemeber and the brand as whole boasts a whole other list of celebrity fans; from Holly Willoughby to Charlotte Hawkins and Zoe Ball. In our eyes, this celebrity approval justifies us buying both the silver and the gold version.

However, right now Joanie has 30 percent off everything, which means we may even invest in the red version too - yes, there's another one. The shimmery red style comes with the words 'Lady in Red' printed across the front and is the perfect jumper for the upcoming party season. We predict it will only be a few weeks until we see Lorraine herself step out in this one. You can thank us later.

