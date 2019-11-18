This Strictly judge wore an ASOS dress on Sunday's live show and it's available now Motsi Mabuse's sequin dress is perfect for party season!

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse is no stranger to glitter and sequins. Most weekends we see the award-winning dancer don a sparkling gown and we have seen her do so in an array of colours, however, the chocolate sequined wrap dress that Motsi choose on Sunday night's elimination particularly stole the show - and it's available on ASOS now!

Motsi's chocolate brown wrap dress is from the brand Lavish Alice but is currently stocked on ASOS for £95. The sequinned dress comes with an asymmetric neckline, cold-shoulder detail and falls just above the knees with a slit up one side, making it the perfect sparkly number for party season!

SHOP: £95, Lavish Alice at ASOS

The 38-year-old paired her glittery gown with a pair of gold strappy heels and accessorised with a pair of large gold hoops. For her beauty look, Motsi went for a dark smoky eye with a dark brown lip and of course, her signature dewy skin glowed along with her dress. The Strictly judge wore her hair slicked back in a sophisticated high ponytail, letting her dazzling bodycon dress do all the talking - and boy does Motsi get a 10 from us!

SHOP: £80, Lavish Alice at ASOS

Motsi's Lavish Alice dress also comes in a similar design but in a burgundy colour. The look-alike dress is also on ASOS and happens to be £15 cheaper than the chocolate brown version, priced at £80. It has the same asymmetric neckline and wrap fastening but varies with its off-the-shoulder detail making it the perfect party dress for your upcoming Christmas bash.

On Saturday night's show Motsi wowed in yet another sparkling dress but this time her dress was decorated with thousands of glistening Swarovski crystals. The princess-esque fishtail dress came equipped with a mesh cape decorated with a cluster of diamontes. The high-necked, sleeveless gown also had a nude mesh slit from the top of the dress all the way down to the bottom, but this Walone Fashion Group dress comes with a higher price tag than Motsi's ASOS number coming in at around £1,084. It looks like we're going to have to work a bit harder to get on that nice list this Christmas!

