Holly Willoughby's purple floral skirt and pink blouse is the talk of This Morning This Morning viewers are crazy about Holly's Kate Spade number

This Morning fans were very taken with the outfit Holly Willoughby wore on Wednesday. The blonde beauty decided to go super girly on us - rocking a pretty black skirt with purple floral detail - which almost looked like polka-dots! It cost £158.56 from Essentiel Antwerp. Holly, 38, teamed the look with a stunning silk shirt by Kate Spade which cost £250. It had a point collar and barrel cuffs and is the ideal design to layer under dresses and knits. The ITV star added nude high heels and as always, kept her hair and makeup simple. Fans took to Instagram to give the feninine look a big thumbs up.

Holly looked gorgeous in her pretty outfit

It's not just Holly that enjoys shopping at Kate Spade - the Duchess of Cambridge does too. Kate has been seen wearing the US label on multiple occasions - including this stunning floral dress that she wore in 2016.

Pink blouse, £250, Kate Spade

Then in 2017, Kate, who was then pregnant with her third child -Prince Louis - dressed her baby bump in a diamond print Kate Spade dress for her visit to the Foundling Museum in 2017.

Floral printed skirt, £158.56, Essentiel Antwerp

Black ditzy floral skirt, £35, Topshop

It's not just dresses either; the mother of three made a style statement at the 2017 opening of the musical 42nd Street wearing poms tassel earrings by the brand. The chandelier earrings paired perfectly with the royal's striking Marchesa Notte dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge famously wore this Kate Spade dress in 2016

Celebrity Juice star Holly is a big fan of Kate. When asked who she'd choose to be stranded on a desert island for a week, the blonde beauty revealed she'd take two royal family members including Prince William's wife.

"I'm gonna go for Kate Middleton, because I'm slightly obsessed with her anyway. So I reckon if I get her on a deserted Island I can kind of ask her all the stuff I need to know," she told The Sun.

