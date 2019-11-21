Binky Felstead supports pal Mollie King on her new fashion campaign

She's known for always nailing the latest fashion trends with her covetable style, so it's no surprise that Mollie King turned heads on Wednesday night when she stepped out to celebrate the launch of her new fashion edit with Littlewoods. Having hand-picked her favourite seasonal items from the range, Molly showcased an enviable collection of autumn-winter approved outfits but it was the dress Mollie wore herself to the launch that had everyone talking.

OTHER: We talked to Mollie King's hairdresser about how to get her signature wavy bob

The 32-year-old BBC Radio One star wowed in a bright orange River Island dress from her edit which came with a cold shoulder and wrap front detail to compliment her enviable figure. The asymmetric satin mini-dress had an extra luxe feel with long sleeves decorated with diamante buttons on the cuffs. We love a sequin number but if you fancy switching things up this Christmas and opting out of sparkles and the traditional red, white and green colour scheme, then Mollie is giving some series inspo for the upcoming season.

Drape One Shoulder Dress, £55.20, River Island at Littlewoods

BUY NOW

For her beauty look, Mollie complimented the orange mini-dress with a stellar tan and matching glowy skin which she recently revealed was down to her Foreo Luna. She wore natural makeup with a nude-pink lip so as to let her dress do all the taking. The blonde beauty also went natural with her hairstyle wearing her shoulder-length locks down with light natural waves. She did, however, add a pop of shine with a pair of gold stiletto heels to complete the party look and boy did she look ready to party!

Floral Frill Hem Dress, £35.20, Parisv at Littlewoods

The radio one presenter was in good company as she was joined by pal Binky Felstead in support of her launch amongst other celebrity guests. The former Made In Chelsea star showcased another gorgeous dress from Mollie's Littlewoods edit as she stepped out in a long-sleeved mini dress from AX Parisv. Binky's dress came with an on-trend floral print, puffed sleeves and a tied waist detail. Pairing the dress with a pair of the black heeled boots, the mum-of-one showcased a more toned-down party look - and we are so on-board. We need Christmas party season to come sooner so we can play around with these looks, too!

MORE: Binky Felstead reveals she has found love again - meet her new boyfriend Max Fredrik Darnton

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.