Holly Willoughby's check pinafore dress is on sale & This Morning fans are delighted

Holly Willoughby looked super stylish and ready for work on Thursday's This Morning, rocking a very cute look that came entirely from the high street. Layering up a storm, the 38-year-old wore a camel-toned roll neck Massimo Dutti, a lovely check pinafore dress by Oasis, and snazzy boots by Russell & Bromley. Viewers were especially taken with the check dress, which is currently on offer in the Black Friday sale. It costs £38.50, down from £55. Not bad, right? We love the button front, sleeveless cut and fun mini length and best of all, all sizes are currently available online. Woop!

Holly looked perfect in her pinafore dress

The last time Holly wore a pinafore dress was back in 2017. The TV star stunned in a striking checked pinafore dress, which cost £175 from luxury high-end store Maje.

Check pinafore-style dress, £38.50, Oasis

Once again she teamed it with a close-fitting, roll-necked top, which came from one of her favorite designer brands Kate Spade.

Holly loves a pinafore dress - she memorably wore one in 2017

At the time, Holly completed her outfit with a pair of her favourite patent ankle boots, also by Maje, and black opaque tights. Cosy! If an outfit combo works for you, keep wearing it…

Holly's £29.99 skirt caused a storm on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Holly caused a storm with her choice of attire. When the blonde beauty wears inexpensive items, her fans go crazy and her faux leather skirt by Reserved was no different.

The Celebrity Juice star stepped out in a grey roll neck jumper from J.Crew which cost £168 and she tucked into the waistband of the fancy skirt, which set her back just £29.99! As always, fans were hugely taken with the look. One follower wrote: "You look amazing! Love the grey, you go girl!" Another added: "Lovely skirt and jumper, Holly you look so beautiful and elegant."

