The Marks & Spencer £15 camel jumper Laura Tobin made look really Christmassy

We love Laura Tobin's wardrobe on Good Morning Britain. She often steps out in high street items that are readily available, and Wednesday's show was no different. The mother-of-one decided to team her very festive red tartan trousers by Next with glam high heels and a camel sweater which came from high street store Marks & Spencer, and cost just £15! As part of the Cashmilon range, it's cosy and comfortable and has a ribbed trim along the body and cuffs. The versatile style means it can be paired with almost any outfit, from jeans and trousers to skirts and tailored shorts. With all sizes available, you can even buy it in 16 different colours.

Laura looked lovely in her high street outfit

The 37-year-old often rocks inexpensive items - and one of our favourites of the year so far was a frock she wore in August. The weather presenter donned a summery blue gingham number which came from Sainsbury's! Costing just £22, it has a wrap-over front and V-neckline, buttons down the length of the skirt and short sleeves, which was perfect for the warmer weather. Stylist Debbie Harper shared the look on her Instagram account, where she is also known as 'Debbie Dresses'.

Camel sweater, £15, Marks & Spencer

Debbie works with Laura, as well as her co-stars Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins. Before Kate entered the I'm A Celebrity jungle, she explained that they all have a great working relationship with the stylist.

"She sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear," she said.

