Holly Willoughby stuns in Marks & Spencer's finest £19.50 polka dot top

Holly Willoughby ended her working week in style, having a night out at the theatre, where she watched Mamma Mia. Joining her besties including Spice Girl Emma Bunton, she uploaded a selfie with pals, and looked in great spirits as she sipped on a glass of champagne or two. The ITV star looked incredible in her latest outfit - a black blouse that had lovely gold metallic polka dots emblazoned all over it from Marks & Spencer. The top had a ruffle neck, bishop sleeves and button-up cuffs. We can't get over the price; just £19.50 and you can also pick it up in a pretty blush pink, too.

Holly enjoyed a night out in her M&S number

She teamed it with some simple black trousers and high heels and added a bit of bling with some pearl statement earrings. Taking to Instagram, she said: "@mammamiamusical with my girls @shishib @emmaleebunton #nikidemetz ... cried, laughed, sang my heart out! Can’t believe this was the 1st time I’d seen the musical having seen the movie a gazillion times... just wonderful. Added sparkle by @marksandspencer ... LOVE this shirt #ad."

Metallic polka dot blouse, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

The mother-of-three often wears the high street store when she has a night out. In October, the ITV favourite attended the English National Opera's opening night of the season, to watch featuring a performance of Orpheus and Eurydice and once again donned a frock from Marks & Spencer.

Holly wore this M&S number to the English National Opera's opening night in October

Her autumnal-inspired dress featured an intricate bohemian-inspired print and we loved how she styled it - adding a trench coat and a pair of terracotta boots. Predictably, the £45 number sold out pretty much as soon as the 38-year-old wore it.

Working with M&S as an ambassador has been a dream come true for the Celebrity Juice presenter.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's check pinafore dress is on sale & This Morning fans are delighted

She told HELLO last year: "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it. So it was a no brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really. I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be real believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting."

READ: Holly Willoughby's £29.99 grey leather skirt is a big hit on This Morning

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.