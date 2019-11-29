Lorraine Kelly celebrates her 60th birthday in style wearing the ultimate little black dress The ITV star celebrates her birthday in style…

Lorraine Kelly turns 60 on Saturday and enjoyed celebrations on her show that was shown on Friday. Dressed to impress for the birthday-themed programme, the mother-of-one looked incredible in a swish little black dress by Marks & Spencer. The 'Off The Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress' also comes in red but Lorraine kept it classic in black, and added a glittery silver belt at the waist and high heels. We think this sleek number looks very similar to the frock the Duchess of Sussex wore to her very first Trooping the Colour back in 2018. Meghan's dress was made in a pale pink and was designed by Carolina Herrera and featured her favourite off-the-shoulder neckline, known as the bateau shape. The M&S design is priced at £59, and is ideal for a cocktail party. It has long sleeves and is designed with a lovely structured shape that finishes just past the knee.

Lorraine looked amazing in her M&S black dress

The dress is hugely popular, and has racked up numerous reviews online with many remarking on how great the price is. One shopper wrote: "This dress looks much more expensive than it is.

The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of the Bardot neckline

Very classy!" Another agreed, and wrote: "Love this dress, fits perfectly, is very comfortable and feels as though it should be a lot more expensive than it was."

Black bardot dress, £59, Marks & Spencer

A third added: "Not worn yet, but so worth keeping as I know I will wear it many times. Quality, and fit perfect, material substantial so I will wear all year. Looks way more expensive than it is. A stylish dress for years to come. Delighted with my purchase."

Lorraine's birthday show was full of tears and surprises. She was greeted at the studio doors by presenter Ben Shephard, who had worn a kilt to honour the occasion! ITV certainly treated Lorraine - she was met by Bagpipe band the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and her crew all wore T-shirts with her face on.

And if that wasn't enough, she was presented with a big birthday surprise - football pundit Chris Kamara bursting out of a giant cake. She squealed “Oh my gosh! It’s my favourite man."

