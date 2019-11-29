Although we love a sequin moment, a bright red frock and a velvet ensemble, when it comes to the practicality of Christmas parties, changing after work can often be a faff - and walking around the workspace dressed to the nines can be questionable. However, Sam Faiers may have just saved us from shedding sequins all over our keyboard this year by stepping out in the perfect desk to dusk party dress from Style Cheat (which is now available on ASOS) and it's available to buy now!

Whilst attending the Style Cheat Christmas dinner in London on Thursday night, the 28-year-old debuted a leopard print mini dress with a sweetheart neckline, ruched shoulders and balloon sleeves giving us the ultimate party season inspiration. We could so imagine wearing this number to the office toned-down with a pair of biker boots or even a pair of trendy trainers pre-party. The Mummy Diaries star made sure all eyes were on her at the event with her stand-out print frock which she paired with a pair of nude heels and minimal jewellery. The mum-of-two styled her caramel locks in gorgeous bouncy waves and wore glam makeup consisting of a nude lip and set of fluttery false lashes and we just love this look!

Cici Shirred Animal Print Dress, £38, Style Cheat at ASOS

But do not fear if full festive glam is a more your bag as the Faiers sisters were full of party season inspiration on Thursday night. Billie Faiers went for a more classic party look stepping out in a chic LBD but the frock had an epic twist.

Darla Feather Black Midi Dress, £65, Style Cheat

Proving that you don't need sequins to make a festive party dress, Billie's black bodycon dress instead came adorned with large black feathers across the top demanding as much attention as any glittery number could. Billie paired her feathery frock with shiny silver heels and a pair of jewelled earrings to pull the look altogether. We think it's safe to say that the Faiers sisters are not playing when it comes to Christmas looks this year and we cannot wait to see what else they have in store!

