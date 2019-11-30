Tess Daly wears rainbow House of Fraser dress & Claudia Winkleman dazzles in ASOS on Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have been lighting up our weekends since Strictly started in September, and we've been loving it. For Saturday night's show, Tess, 50, decided to wear a fun and flirty rainbow Biba dress from House of Fraser, with Sophia Webster shoes, dazzling earrings from David M Robinson and rings by Lark & Berry. Claudia, 47, meanwhile, brought the glamour, rocking a black sequin fringed dress by ASOS. We love the chemistry between the pair, and you can just tell they're best pals in real life. The two ladies do have a different sense of style, but they will always compliment one another for the show. Beauty wise, Tess's trademark blonde locks were teased into a sleek and straight style and as ever, Claudia wore her balayaged tresses in a blunt, sleek and straight style and she sported her famous black eyeliner.

We were over the rainbow with Tess's House of Fraser dress

Tess is styled by James Yardley for the hit TV show, whereas Claudia uses Sinead McKeefry - HELLO!'s very own fashion columnist - who told us there's absolutely no drama backstage.

Rainbow dress, £150, Biba @ House of Fraser

"James and I confer and the girls are great. If they both maybe want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say ‘no, you wear it I’ll wear something else...’ which is a credit to them. We don’t do drama."

Claudia looked incredible in her ASOS fringed dress

You'd imagine having plenty of sequin ensembles to choose from, you'd struggle to pick a favourite, but Tess recently revealed to HELLO! that she loved the sequin Rixo dress the most. "I love the RIXO rainbow sequin dress and the matching rainbow earrings by Soru," she revealed. "I love wearing colour where possible and it was that sort of dress that is not wearing you. I felt really comfortable in it and that's really important to me in my job because there is an expectation of glamour working on a show like Strictly. But truthfully, I'm usually running in heels between takes throughout the two hours of the show, so I can't wear dresses too long or too tight, so wearing a dress like that hit all the right notes for me, it wasn't too try-hard, it felt great!"

She also added:' "The wardrobe department are amazing, I mean I saw dancer Nadiya Bychkova's zip break on her dress before she went live, and they were sewing her in as she was going up the stairs! It's incredible; I take my hat off to them because they work so hard and they make so many costumes during a live show even, they make it look easy."

