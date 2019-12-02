Holly Willoughby's red velvet dress is just what This Morning fans want for Christmas The ITV star looks berry festive right now..

Holly Willoughby is certainly in a Christmassy mood! On Monday, the ITV star wowed This Morning fans in a fabulous red velvet dress which came from high street store Oasis. The stunning design had bell sleeves, a high neckline and was made from the most sumptuous of fabrics. The blonde beauty went all out, adding coordinating burgundy shoes and adding a hint of red lipstick, too. Taking to Instagram with her latest look, she wrote: "Morning Monday.... Christmas has arrived at @thismorning HQ... the Christmas elves have decorated the studio and we're not allowed to go in before the show starts!!!! Soooo excited!!!!!! Dress by @oasisfashion."

Holly looked amazing in her red velvet dress

Fans took to Instagram to give the number a big thumbs up, but many commented that they couldn't find the exact design online. "You look stunning, but I can't find the dress on the website!" Another wrote: "I can't find it! Gorgeous dress, I'll keep looking out for it." The frock appears to be sold out (boo), so we have rounded up some great alternatives that won't break the bank if you want to get the TV star's look.

Get the look! Burgundy velvet dress, £29.40, Oasis at John Lewis

This is the second festive outfit the mother-of-three has sported in less than two days. On Saturday evening, Holly looked absolutely stunning in a snap that she shared on Instagram - showing her twirling round her sister's Christmas tree wearing a brand new frock from Marks & Spencer.

Get the look! Red velvet dress, £99, Marks & Spencer

The £55 design is called the 'Satin Printed Waisted Midi Dress' and was made from an ultra-light, slinky satin fabric that had a high neckline and a dainty pleated skirt. We love the flowing shape and button-up cuffs on the wrists.

It has recently dropped online, and as soon as the blonde beauty wore it, sizes started to sell out rapidly, so don't hang about if you want it for your Christmas party.

