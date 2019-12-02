Lorraine Kelly's Ted Baker black bow top is the ultimate stylish Christmas jumper

It seems that all the ITV stars are getting into the Christmas spirit right now! Holly Willoughby wore a festive red velvet dress from Oasis on Monday'sThis Morning, and on the same day, Lorraine Kelly brought the glam in a funky, glittery knit that came complete with a black bow. The close-fitting design could easily double up as a Christmas jumper with all that sparkle. It's from luxury high street brand Ted Baker and has a stretchy fit and a lovely metallic texture. The oversized bow detail means you don't even need to bother with jewellery. Keeping in with the festive theme, Lorraine, 60, teamed the look with a black leather skirt and sparkly heels. We do have bad news though ladies; the jumper is a past season buy that isn't available anymore! But don't worry, we've found a great latenative at Sosandar that is just as sparkly - and comes complete with a sequin bow, for £49.00.

Viewers loved Lorraine's bow jumper, which came from Ted Baker

Mother-of-one Lorraine celebrated her 60th birthday at the weekend and we think she looks younger than ever! ITV turned Friday's show into a celebration for the star, and the Scottish gal looked super chic in a black Marks & Spencer dress, with a glittery silver belt and fancy high heels.

Get the look! Black jumper with gold bow, £49, Sosandar

Priced at £59, with its long sleeves and structured shape that finishes just past the knee - its ideal for a cocktail party. It also comes in red if you want to go all out for Christmas.

Lorraine wore an M&S dress on her 60th birthday show

On the show, the TV veteran was Joined by Ben Shephard and was treated to a surprise by her younger brother Graham and her daughter Rosie, who appeared on-screen via videolink from Singapore.

Lorraine wiped away her tears as they shared stories about why she is so special to them.

Rosie told her she would be home at Christmas to carry on the celebrations. Aww!

