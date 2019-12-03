Holly Willoughby delights fans in her little black dress We are loving the This Morning star's latest look…

Fresh from her glamorous appearance at The Fashion Awards 2019 the previous night, Holly Willoughby looked fresh-faced and ready for action on Tuesday's This Morning, rocking a brand new outfit. She teamed a white, sheer shirt with a pie crust neckline by Claudie Pierlot with a black velvet dress from Oasis. The LBD was made from plush velvet and had sections of lace at the centre which gave it a luxurious finish. You can pick this festive number up at John Lewis for £38.50 and currently all sizes are in stock. Keeping it classic, Holly added black boots by Russell & Bromley and wore her famous blonde hair tied back.

Holly has just been crowned the UK's favourite style icon! Love the Sales - a leading destination for shopping designer sales online - has revealed that the ITV favourite is a firm favourite amongst users, with one-in-five crowning her as their fashion favourite of the decade. The Duchess of Cambridge comes in a close second. Amazing, right?

Celebrity fashion stylist, Nisha Grewal, explained why Holly's style is a hit with British women: "It's no surprise that Holly has come out on top with one-in-five looking to her for style inspiration. Her personality clearly appeals to the masses, as does her fashion. Funny, relatable and real, Holly’s style reflects just that. Her daily social media update and #hwstyle hashtag allows her fans to buy a little piece of their favourite celebrity's fashion."

Cementing her style even more, the 38-year-old dazzled the red carpet at The Fashion Awards which was held at the The Royal Albert Hall.

Mixing with Rihanna and Rita Ora, the mother-of three fitted right in with her stunning pastel-coloured dress that was adorned with large blue and purple flowers, by one of her favourite brands Kate Spade.

