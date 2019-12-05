On Wednesday, Christine Lampard fronted the latest edition of Loose Women and looked as stylish and as chic as ever. Her outfit was put together by stylists Mother Shoppers and she wore a gold-coloured glitter roll neck from Marks & Spencer, which you can pick up for just £25. The long-sleeved design is super sparkly, fitted and is the ideal number to rock at this time of year. It also comes in navy blue and burgundy. All sizes are currently available online, which is great news for us. Christine's chestnut hair was styled in loose and flowing waves and her makeup appeared as flawless as ever.

Fans loved Christine's glittery M&S number

The bargain number is a big hit with shoppers - who have left plenty of reviews online. One customer wrote: "Love this top. I have an Instagram blogger to thank for highlighting it. Bought it in the navy and will definitely get other colours. Perfect top which you can dress up or down."

Metallic Long Sleeve Top, £25, Marks & Spencer

Fitted turtleneck glitter sweater, £35, & Other Stories

Gold metallic roll neck jumper, £115, Reiss

Another added: "Just love this top. I originally bought it in the silver but now also have the bronze and the burgundy (which is a fabulous jewel berry colour) and have just now bought the blue based on the success of the first three. They look just as fab with jeans and my cords (for full on 70s glam!) as they do dressed up. Forget Christmas, I am going to be wearing these all winter! Love them! Can't recommend highly enough."

Speaking about her style in an ITV interview, the 41-year-old explained: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered. I dress on how I feel."

