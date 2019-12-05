Holly Willoughby wows in a black faux leather skirt - and Lorraine Kelly has it too The ITV stars have the right idea when it comes to high street buys…

On Thursday morning, Holly Willoughby looked as gorgeous as ever in her latest outfit, which consisted of a bottle green roll neck jumper by Massimo Dutti, which she tucked into the waistband of her faux leather skirt, which came from high street store Monsoon. The £60 design is cut in a funky A-line shape and the 38-year-old added her favourite fashion accessory - her nude high heels. As always, fans loved the look and the snap generated a huge amount of likes and comments. Styled by Angie Smith, the ITV star has never looked better, particularly with her flawless makeup, applied by Patsy O'Neill.

Holly looked incredible in her faux leather skirt

Fellow ITV star Lorraine Kelly also has the stunning skirt - and she wore it back in October, with a silky green shirt from Warehouse and nude high heels by Whistles. Great minds think alike, right?

Faux leather skirt, £60, Monsoon

Mother-of-three Holly will be appearing on The Jonathan Ross show this Friday and she has already given us a sneaky peek into her outfit.

Lorraine Kelly wore the same skirt two months ago

The Celebrity Juice star shared a snap of her rocking a stunning mini dress which came from Alexandre Vauthier. The number cinched in at the waist and featured three-quarter length sleeves and a racy, plunging neckline. Keeping out the chills, Holly wore opaque tights and retro cage heels by designer brand Jennifer Chamandi. Taking to Instagram to share a sultry snap, Holly wrote: "tonight we filmed @thejonathanrossshowofficial ... always such fun with @mewossy @kayo1st @jeremyclarkson1 ... fan girl’d all night over the incredible @lenadunham and #glendajackson ... dress by @alexandrevauthier shoes by @jenniferchamandi."

Holly revealed her outfit for The Jonathan Ross show

Holly's celeb pals were very taken with her dressed-up look.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's red velvet dress is just what This Morning fans want for Christmas

Rochelle Humes exclaimed: "DANG". Strictly Come Dancing dancer Emma Weymouth wrote: "Umm hello!" and bestie Emma Bunton added: "Absolutely stunning babe." We can't help but totally agree...

READ: The best party dresses that will make you shine at your Christmas party..

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.