Amanda Holden's green mini dress will be at the top of your Christmas list The Britain's Got Talent star is giving us all the festive vibes right now…

On Friday morning, not only did Amanda Holden meet Liam Payne on her Heart Radio show, but she also dressed to impress in a stunning festive green mini dress, which came from luxury high street store Reiss. The 'Analise' dress had a panelled front and gathered detailing at the cuffs. Simple and sophisticated, the ITV favourite left her accessories at home, instead adding pair of patent leather boots by Sosandar. The frock was originally priced at £195, but is now online for just £90, and you can even pick it up in red, too. Amananda's Instagram fans loved the whole ensemble and praised her chic style in the comments section. One wrote: "Lovely dress!" Another added: "You always look gorgeous."

Amanda made us green with in envy in her Reiss dress

Another ITV star that has stepped out in a bottle green number this week is Holly Willoughby. On Tuesday's edition of This Morning, the 38-year-old wore the brand's 'Leo' dress, which was designed in a classic fit and flare silhouette.

Green crepe dress, £90, Reiss

It had a high neckline and flattering ribbed detailing. Effortlessly stylish, she teamed the £225 frock her favourite nude high heels. We were delighted to see it also comes in cream if you fancy the same number in a lighter tone.

Holly Willoughby wore a Reiss dress earlier this week

The blonde beauty often heads to the high street for her daily looks - and her outfits are usually current and readily available, which is always great for fans wanting to emulate her look.

READ: The best party dresses that will make you shine at your Christmas party...

On Wednesday, the mother-of-two wore an expensive-looking black dress with long sleeves, which actually came from high street store Zara and cost just £29.99. The simple design had a pretty twist - it came with a long, silky white organza bow round the neck, which created the perfect contrast.

MORE: Amanda Holden's £15 black & red dotty blouse has Instagram heading to Very

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.