Lorriane steps out in a dog print Christmas jumper from Marks & Spencer and it's only £15

Lorraine Kelly has blessed us with an array of Christmas knits so far this festive season but her sequinned Dachshund print jumper that she wore on Thursday morning might be our favourite so far. The long-sleeved knit comes in a festive red hue and is decorated with embellished Dachshund dogs wearing Santa hats across the front - so cute. The best part? It's currently only £15!

MORE: Lorraine's Marks and Spencer Christmas jumper is the star of Thursday's show

Lorraine was glowing in the bright red Marks & Spencer item, and with Christmas Jumper Day taking place on Friday 13 December, the TV presenter has given us some major outfit inspiration, not to mention gifting inspiration too as this festive jumper would make the perfect present for any dog-lover this Christmas.

Embellished Dog Christmas Jumper, £15, Marks & Spencer

BUY NOW

The 60-year-old toned down the festive look by pairing her M&S jumper with a black leather-look midi skirt and a pair of black ankle boots - who knew an outfit consisting of a Christmas jumper could look so chic, hey?

Reindeer Embellished Christmas Jumper, £25, Marks & Spencer

BUY NOW

However, if a festive dog print doesn't take your fancy, the high-street store has plenty of other options. There's a reindeer embellished Christmas jumper in stock too for the affordable price of £25. This reindeer version comes in a light grey hue making it even more wearable than the bright red. The jumper also comes with sparkly sequins similar to the dog print version but on the grey model, there are also adorable red pom-poms to highlight the reindeer's noses for added cuteness.

Pure Cashmere Star Striped Jumper in Camel, £79, Marks & Spencer

BUY NOW

Last week Lorraine was seen in another Marks & Spencer Christmas jumper, however, this time her Christmas jumper came in a slightly more toned-down style. The cashmere number comes in a wearable camel shade with autumnal coloured stripes across the chest to reveal star print cutouts on top. Perfect if you are looking to go a tad more understated this Christmas period, this gorgeous cashmere number is still in stock! But we'd be quick as whatever Lorraine wears tends to fly off the shelves. Trust us, we've learnt that the hard way.

OTHER: Lorraine Kelly transforms her outfit into a festive party look with this unique accessory

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.