On Saturday evening, Stacey Solomon shared her latest outfit with her Instagram fans, and it was a cracker! The 30-year-old uploaded a snap of her dress that she will be wearing for ITV's new Celebability show, and it came from ASOS. The mini-style number was covered in a plethora of fuchsia pink sequins and had voluminous sleeves, a short hem and a tie at the waist. Costing £165 and available in all sizes, it's part of the brand's Edition range and is cut in an oversize fit, so great if you have a night of eating and drinking. The mother-of-three styled the frock with high heels and black tights and kept her makeup simple, letting the show-stopping design do all the talking. We think it’s the ideal number to rock not just at Christmas, but New Years's Eve, too.

Speaking about her style icons to HELLO! the ITV favourite said: "I have loads of style icons but the weirdest thing is, I don't dress like them! Emma Willis, Kate Moss - I'm obsessed with her - Fearne Cotton, I love her style. But then, I also love all the girls from The Only Way is Essex. So, my icons range from one to the other!"

Oversized blouson sleeve mini dress in sequin, £165, ASOS

Being that it’s the festive season and all, the former X Factor star has been enjoying herself with not only her family, but her Loose Women friends too. Taking to Instagram last week, the doting mum shared a series of snaps of the Loose ladies enjoying their annual Yule Tide festivities.

Firstly, she uploaded a photo of herself grinning from ear to ear with the caption: "Wrapping done, now off on my way to the @LooseWomen Christmas lunch." Next, the brunette beauty shared a Boomerang of herself and co-host Janet Street-Porter pulling crackers at the dinner table, and added the cheeky caption: "Pulling crackers with this cracker." She then wrapped things up with a delicious looking photo of her Christmas roast – complete with plenty of gravy and all the trimmings! Ok, we wish we were there...

