Holly Willoughby's personalised jumper has Instagram fans in a frenzy The This Morning star gets personal with latest outfit...

Holly Willoughby appeared on ITV show Shopping with Keith Lemon on Monday and wow, what a fabulous outfit she wore! The 38-year-old donned a pair of dark denim skinny jeans, a khaki coat, a pair of her famous lace-up Grenson boots she wore in the jungle last year, and the most gorgeous camel jumper which had a large pink 'H' emblazoned on the front. The jumper cane from Hades at Harvey Nichols and cost £220. We love a bit of personalisation and the tailored, crew-neck design really suited the blonde beauty.

Holly looked so chic in her 'H' jumper

Despite the fact that Holly could make a bin bag look stylish, this season she has worn a variety of incredible jumpers and we just can't pick a favourite!

Alphabet H camel wool jumper, £220, Hades @ Harvey Nichols

We loved the fair-isle knit she rocked back in November while filming 'Take Of'' with Bradley Walsh.

Holly wore this jumper in November by & Daughter £285, Net-A-Porter

In a snap she shared with her 6 million Instagram followers, the mother-of-three was seen wearing the gorgeous cosy, cream jumper that had red and black detail at the neck. In short, the perfect Christmas jumper! We tracked down the design, and it's by high-end brand & Daughter, which you can still purchase from Net-A-Porter for £265.

Holly delighted fans with her green M&S knit

And let's not forget the design she wore on Monday! Holly uploaded a snowy snap of her enjoying Lapland UK, wearing a black coat, cross-body bag and a lovely green jumper, which came from Marks & Spencer - the high street store she is an ambassador for.

Ribbed Blouson Sleeve Jumper, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Taking to the social media site, she wrote: "In search of Santa... @laplanduk hope my green jumper doesn't clash with his red suit! ... jumper @marksandspencer #ad." Known as the 'Ribbed Blouson Sleeve Jumper' it also comes in a subtle grey, and a snowy white, too.

It's priced at a reasonable £29.50 and currently, all sizes are available online. Wahoo! The rib-stitch design looks super snug and has a classic cosy fit.

