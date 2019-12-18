Amanda Holden certainly got in the Christmas spirit on Wednesday morning, donning an ultra-cute, metallic blue sparkly skirt from Zara which had a tiny ruffle hem and a built-in belt. The design cost £29.99 and certainly got us in the festive mood. The ITV favourite added a simple, navy blue roll neck jumper from Marks & Spencer - which cost just £19.50 - and a pair of black tights and black ankle boots. Fans flocked to Instagram to give the look a very glittery thumbs up! Ashley Roberts - who also works at Heart - wrote: "Oh yes. Serve that sparkle sister!"

Amanda brought the glitz in her Zara skirt

Dressing up is high on the mother-of-two's list - she takes pride in her appearance.

Belted skirt with volumious hem, £29.99, Zara

In an interview for Fenn Wright Manson - the clothing brand she has a range with - she said: " My grandmother said to me 'never let your husband see you without lipstick'. What she means is that I’ve got certain standards. I treat clothes and makeup like an armour when I go out into the world, because I think 'I'm dressed, I feel good, I look better than I normally do when I'm in a tracksuit', which is how I look on a Saturday."

Roll Neck Jumper, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

She added: "I see it as a strength. I’m a strong person inside but I think outside as well, you can make yourself look so much better if you’ve got a bit of lipstick and sparkle on."

But when she's finished work, the PJS come out! "I love it when it’s winter and it gets dark at half past four because if I’m not working in the afternoons I go home, have a bath and put on my pyjamas. In the summer I’d be in tracksuit, shorts, flip flops, anything to relax really."

