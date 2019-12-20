Lorraine Kelly wows in a sequin party dress that is set to be a huge NYE hit

We've seen Lorraine Kelly debut everything from sequin skirts to sequin jumpers this festive season, but now the Scottish TV presenter has given us our first FULL ON sequin dress and boy was it worth the wait! Stepping out to present her show on Friday morning, the 60-year-old wowed in a silver sequin midi dress from Sosandar and it is the ultimate dress to see you from Christmas through to the New Year.

The v-ne'midi dress comes with full-length sleeves and is decorated with silver scattered sequins. The best part? This sparkly party dress is currently in stock and has been reduced from its original £89 price tag to £62.30!

Silver Scattered Sequin V Neck Dress, £62.30, Sosandar

Lorraine didn't stop the sparkles there though as she paired her dress with her favourite pair of silver Topshop heels and silver glittery eye shadow. The TV presenter completed her beauty look with blow-dried straight hair and brought a pop of colour to the look with a sweep of light pink blush across her cheeks and a glossy pink lips.

Green Spot Print Waist Detail Dress, £69, Sosandar

The TV presenter is quite the fan of Sosander having worn another gorgeous dress from the brand only a few weeks ago. Lorraine sported a green spotted midi dress from the brand, the dress came with defined waist detail and front split. The frock is also currently still in stock if you fancy stocking up on another Lorraine approved number - it is party dress season after all.

Sequined Skirt, £24.99, Reserved

In recent weeks we have seen Lorraine fully embracing party season fashion, our favourite to date being the epic sequin skirt she wore on Wednesday mornings show from Reserved. The pink, purple and turquoise midi skirt is currently still in stock in limited sizes but also comes with a matching sequin top that is sure to have all heads turning at your upcoming New Year's Eve bash!

