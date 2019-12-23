It's that time of the year where all the Christmas sales seem to be in full swing and although they can be massively overwhelming, Lorraine Kelly has just given us an epic headstart. Presenting her morning ITV TV show on Monday, the 60-year-old sparkled in a burgundy midi-dress and the Scottish host sent us all wild for the party frock. However, we may have gone a little wilder when we discovered that the glittery number is half price in the Debenhams Christmas sale!

The sparkly midi dress from Debut comes in a dark rose hue with full-length sleeves, a v-neckline and a flattering cinched-in waist making it perfect for the party season - plus it's now only £34.50! However, if you wish to get your hands on this glittery gown we would be quick as sizes are selling out fast, and most of the remaining sizes are currently low in stock.

Dark Rose Sparkle Midi Dress, £34.50, Debut at Debenhams

Lorraine has wowed in everything from sequin skirts to sequin shirts and even sequin brooches this month, and on Monday morning she taught us all a lesson in how to stylishly rock the sparkles once again. Pairing her glittery frock with a classic pair of black heels and accessorising with a silver heart necklace, the mum-of-one nailed yet another dazzling outfit.

For her beauty look, Lorraine wore her brunette hair volumised with plenty of hairspray and styled with gorgeous natural waves. She complimented her hairstyle with a natural nude lip and a sweep of rosy blush across her cheeks.

Maroon Kalena Sequin Dress, Phase Eight at Debenhams

However, do not fear if Debenhams doesn't have your size in this frock. The site is also stocking a very similar sequin maroon dress from Phase Eight which is also in the sale for £45 cheaper than its original price. The sequin midi-dress also has a V neckline with full-length sleeves with its main difference being that it comes in a slightly darker shade than Debut's dark pink colour - god we love a sale!

