Holly Willoughby's Needle & Thread sequin dress is now half price and we need it

Last month, the ever-gorgeous Holly Willoughby rocked a beautiful beaded dress by one of our favourite brand's Needle & Thread when she appeared on The One Show alongside Bradley Walsh to talk about their one-off Christmas special, Take Off With Bradley and Holly. The 'Aurora' dress she wore was covered in silver shimmering sequins and was inspired by vintage lace tablecloth. It had long sleeves, an A-line silhouette and was finished with delicate frill lace detailing around the neck and arms. In short, perfect for a wedding or a party! Holly shared the look with her Instagram fans, and they were made up with the sparkly number. One follower wrote: "WHAT a dress!!! Beautiful," and another added: "just wow! This is the most gorgeous dress that I ever did see."

Holly shimmered in her Needle & Thread dress which is now on sale

We have the best news - it was originally priced at £345, but you can now pick up the This Morning star's dress for £172 in the brand's January sale, and there's a few sizes left. Result!

Aurora Dress, now £172, Needle and Thread

We've also found some other gorgeous styles from the brand that are currently reduced, too, so keep scrolling!

Andromeda Garland Dress, £193, Needle & Thread

This isn't the first time the 38-year-old has stepped out in N&T - a brand loved by movie stars, bloggers and even royalty.

Angelica Lace Dress, £165, Needle & Thread

Back in 2018, the blonde presenter wore a selection of ice cream shades that looked good enough to eat on This Morning.

Valentina Sequin Gown, £205, Needle & Thread

She wore the label's 'Prism Ditsy Mini Dress' that boasted an embroidered floral overlay and rainbow striped, built-in belt.

The cotton-trimmed lace gave it an ultra-feminine touch and we loved the flared skirt. Keeping in with the girly theme, Holly added a pastel pink duster coat from when of her favourite high street stores Jigsaw, and a pair of strappy sandals in blush pink by Office. Pure #Outfitgoals right there...

