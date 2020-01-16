Kate Ferdinand looked incredible on Wednesday afternoon, in an outfit that you absolutely wear on a dinner date. Out and about promoting her new book - Fitter, Happier, Healthier: The Ultimate 4 Week Body Plan - the 28-year-old wore a fabulous calf-length, pleated skirt in satin in a trendy, houndstooth print. The striking number cost £34.99 and she added a matching top in the same print, for just £17.99. Both items are in stock at H&M and we predict a sellout - particularly as she shared the look with her 1.1 million Instagram followers. Kate added a waist-cinching belt, black boots from Louis Vuitton and a mini tote bag by Chloe.

Kate looked stunning in her monochrome outfit

Speaking of celebrity's clothes selling out, on Tuesday, the former TOWIE star appeared on the famous This Morning sofa alongside Holly and Phil, talking about body confidence.

Pleated skirt, £34.99, H&M

The newly married star looked incredible in her statement dress, which came from high street store Topshop.

Puff-sleeved blouse, £17.99, H&M

The all-over gingham print was so striking and the shirred material made for a lovely, flattering fit. Since Kate wore it, all sizes went, but you may have more luck in-store.

MORE: Shop Victoria Beckham's fashion label at The OUTNET - there's some serious bargains

The blonde beauty is known for staying in impeccable shape - eating well and working out with her former footballer husband Rio Ferdinand. But when it comes to allowing herself treats, Kate believes everything in moderation. She told HELLO!: “I love food and one thing I’ve learnt is that if I’m not enjoying the food, I’m not going to stick to a healthy diet. I’ll have a Chinese now and then and we still love chocolate and sweets, but we put them in a high cupboard with a lock on it so if I’m tempted to climb the ladder, I have time to think about what I’m doing. Rio and I work out together and motivate each other and the kids are very active and sporty."

READ: Loved Kate Middleton's sellout Zara houndstooth dress? New Look has a fab lookalike

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.