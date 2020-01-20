laura-tobin-good-morning-britain

Laura Tobin's Zara skirt and M&S jumper delights Good Morning Britain viewers

The ITV star looked incredible on the morning show…

Laura Sutcliffe

Laura Tobin always looks stunning on Good Morning Britain and on Friday's show, the brunette beauty dazzled viewers wearing an eye-catching purple pleated skirt, which came from Zara. The bold design had an elasticated waist and was originally priced at £25.99, but went into the sale for just £9.99. What a total bargain! She teamed the skirt with a striped funnel neck slim fit jumper in purple, black and amber, which had a price tag of £10.49 from Marks & Spencer. Wahoo! Both items are in stock online, so get in there quick if you fancy treating yourself.

laura-tobin-good-morning-britain

Laura looked amazing in her bargian outfit

Last week, the mother-of-one made a statement on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday in her leather-look trousers, and fans were loving it.

zara-skirt

Purple pleated skirt, £9.99, Zara

Buy Now

She swapped her regular pretty dresses for a more daring work outfit - she was a vision in red in her deep burgundy round neck jumper and red Zara trousers.

marks-and-spencer-top

Striped Funnel Neck Slim Fit Jumper, £10.49, Marks & Spencer

Buy Now

The faux leather leggings cost just £19.99 and also come in cream, bottle green and black.

laura-tobin-trousers

Laura wore a pair of red faux leather Zara trousers last week on GMB

Whether they're paired with a chunky knit or dressed up with a blouse, leather trousers are a staple item in every woman's wardrobe.

MORE: M&S just dropped a new must-have bag, and shoppers can't stop raving about it

It wasn't just Laura that was a fan of the leather look leggings - but fellow ITV star Amanda Holden, too. The Britain's Got Talent co-host wore the green version the very next day.

amanda-holden-outfit

Amanda Holden wore the same pair in green a few days later

Styled by Karl Willett, she wore a pretty dark green jumper from Sosandar that had a classic crew neck and small gold buttons along the cuff. Priced at just £35, it comes as no surprise that it was hugely popular, with only a few sizes still in stock. While its figure-hugging fit makes it the perfect staple to tuck into skirts or wear over trousers, Amanda created an edgy look by adding the faux leather leggings.

READ: Amanda Holden's £12.50 Marks & Spencer pink pencil skirt is the bargain of 2020

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about laura tobin

More news