Laura Tobin's Zara skirt and M&S jumper delights Good Morning Britain viewers

Laura Tobin always looks stunning on Good Morning Britain and on Friday's show, the brunette beauty dazzled viewers wearing an eye-catching purple pleated skirt, which came from Zara. The bold design had an elasticated waist and was originally priced at £25.99, but went into the sale for just £9.99. What a total bargain! She teamed the skirt with a striped funnel neck slim fit jumper in purple, black and amber, which had a price tag of £10.49 from Marks & Spencer. Wahoo! Both items are in stock online, so get in there quick if you fancy treating yourself.

Last week, the mother-of-one made a statement on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday in her leather-look trousers, and fans were loving it.

She swapped her regular pretty dresses for a more daring work outfit - she was a vision in red in her deep burgundy round neck jumper and red Zara trousers.

The faux leather leggings cost just £19.99 and also come in cream, bottle green and black.

Whether they're paired with a chunky knit or dressed up with a blouse, leather trousers are a staple item in every woman's wardrobe.

It wasn't just Laura that was a fan of the leather look leggings - but fellow ITV star Amanda Holden, too. The Britain's Got Talent co-host wore the green version the very next day.

Styled by Karl Willett, she wore a pretty dark green jumper from Sosandar that had a classic crew neck and small gold buttons along the cuff. Priced at just £35, it comes as no surprise that it was hugely popular, with only a few sizes still in stock. While its figure-hugging fit makes it the perfect staple to tuck into skirts or wear over trousers, Amanda created an edgy look by adding the faux leather leggings.

