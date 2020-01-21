Three months after saying 'I do' at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire, Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have escaped the cold UK winter in favour of somewhere hot for their honeymoon. While the pair have remained tight-lipped about their exact destination, they have shared a few snaps of their romantic getaway, and it looks beautifully sunny - not that we're jealous at all!

Dressing for the dreamy weather, the couple have been relaxing on the white sandy beach in their swimwear and sunglasses. But there was one particular accessory that Lisa has been rocking that we couldn't help but notice - her adorable gold and pearl necklace bearing their first initials "L&J". What better place to pay tribute to their relationship than on their honeymoon?

While the personalised necklace looks very expensive, we've tracked it down and it actually has a very reasonable price tag! The SWYC mother of pearl necklace comes with either a silver- or gold-plated chain and up to four or eight letters. Replicating Lisa's pretty version would only cost £28 - what a bargain! With Valentine's Day fast approaching, this thoughtful gift is likely to be very popular.

Celebrity chef Lisa, 47, took to social media to share a picture of the pair cuddling up together alongside the caption: "I nearly didn't put this pic up as I know how [rubbish] it can be seeing people on holiday especially in January." She continued: "But it's my honeymoon and I want to celebrate my husband @johntorodecooks and the fact that without the lows we can't appreciate the highs, and also that in the pic I'm smiling even though I have just done my back in falling off a wakeboard!" Her necklace was immediately recognised by fans, with one commenting: "Love your necklace- have fun!!" and another stating: "Your necklace is gorgeous!"