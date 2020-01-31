Holly Willoughby's Marks & Spencer white floral blouse is all kinds of stunning The Dancing on Ice star dazzled in a new number from M&S...

We really love seeing Holly Willoughby in her M&S clobber. Aside from the fact it alerts us to what is new in stock, we also really enjoy seeing how she styles up her looks with other items in her wardrobe, and Thursday evening was no exception! The 38-year-old delighted her 6.2 million Instagram fans with a snap of her wearing a stunning white blouse from the high street store which cost just £29.95. The long-sleeved design was feminine and had a delicate ditsy pattern embossed all over it, as well as a lace trim.

Holly's new top caused a stir on Instagram

We were especially coveting the ruched waist, which always gives a flattering silhouette. Currently, all sizes are available online, but for how long is anyone’s guess, right? The power of Holly - she always causes a sellout.

Floral Print Waisted Blouse, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

The mother-of-three teamed the top with a pair of white jeans. Jeans designed in this snowy tone are notoriously hard to pull off in the winter, but the This Morning star nailed it.

She captioned the stylish snap: “Wearing white in winter... and why not?! Also love a bit of ditsy detail. Blouse @marksandspencer #ad.

Holly also rocked this M&S dress last week

The Dancing on Ice co-host has partnered with the high street store since 2018 and has produced a lot of edits with the brand, which focuses on key pieces each season.

Floral Tie Waisted Mini Dress, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

She's fronted a denim edit, released a selection of durable pieces including a khaki jumpsuit, and a variety of floral dresses that we can’t get enough of.

Last week, the ITV veteran showcased two another M&S dresses on Instagram, which were ideal for spring. The ‘Floral Print Waisted Mini Dress’ comes in both navy and a green multi print, costs £29.50 and it’s a truly versatile number. The blooming lovely design featured a shirred waistline and it also had a high neck and flowing blouson sleeves. Holly styled the look with a pair of M&S white ankle boots and her fans went crazy! We know what’s on our payday list right now...

