Frankie Bridge just wore Zara leather trousers with a £295 Reiss jacket

Zara has been particularly popular among royals and celebs alike this year! On Tuesday, Kate Middleton stepped out in a red midi dress from the high street brand alongside a matching clutch bag by Mulberry for a visit to Wales. Frankie Bridge is the most recent celebrity to join the Zara crew, sharing a picture of her gorgeous leather trousers on Instagram. "Lots of you asking for outfit details from today... this is the only pic I took all day... tagged…", she wrote in the caption.

With a relaxed fit and a high-waist, the black faux leather trousers would look equally as good with a t-shirt and trainers as they would with heels. And the good news is you can snap them up in sizes 6 to 18 for just £25.99.

Faux leather trousers, £25.99, Zara

For her chic ensemble, the former Saturdays singer paired them with a white collared cardigan from & Other Stories made from a soft wool alpaca blend and finished with tortoiseshell buttons. Following the monochrome theme, she added a pair of cream and grey snake print heeled boots from River Island. Made from soft leather, they look far more expensive than their £85 price tag so they are well worth the investment! Plus, they also come in cream, black or even jazzy silver if you love the style and you're feeling brave.

Snake print boots, £85, River Island

As if all of that wasn't enough to make us green with envy, the 31-year-old singer finished off her chic look by draping a gorgeous white Reiss coat over her shoulders. We're not sure about you, but the £295 'Elle' midi coat is giving us some serious Meghan Markle vibes. The stylish Duchess visited Canada House with husband Prince Harry in January, shortly before the pair announced they are stepping back from royal duties, wearing the brand's 'Sabel' camel coat. At the time, the tailored design was so popular that it sold out immediately and Reiss even put a waiting list in place in preparation for its return. Considering Frankie's is a similar style from the same brand, it's likely to be a popular alternative for those who can't wait any longer for their warm winter coat.

Cream overcoat, £295, Reiss

Delighted with her look, which she wore as she spoke to the BBC about her mental health struggles, fans rushed to compliment the mother-of-two. "You look gorgeous," one commented and another wrote: "Love your hair like this!" While she has rocked her trademark short hair for several years, she revealed on social media that she is considering changing it up soon. The brunette beauty wore it in a deep side parting and styled it back with gel on Monday, but she told fans: "I'm planning on growing it into a short bob...however I'm loving it off my face atm. So might keep it like this for a bit."

