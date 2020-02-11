Lorraine Kelly’s pink and red shirt dress is a sale buy from Boden

Lorraine Kelly always manages to find gorgeous, wearable outfit when she presents Lorraine, and we’re particularly fond of her shirt dresses - but the pink and red one she wore on Tuesday’s show might be our favourite yet. The 60-year-old wore this season’s coolest colour combination and made it look so easy as she styled the belted dress with simple court shoes and a bouncy blow-dry.

Lorraine shared a picture of the look on her Instagram page, and fans were quick to comment on how much they loved it. One wrote: “You look so beautiful this morning Lorraine wearing that gorgeous dress,” while another added: “So pretty”.

Luckily, if you’re a fan too, you can shop the exact style she wore from Boden now - and even better, it’s currently half price. You’ll need to be fast, though, as some sizes have already sold out.

Betty midi shirt dress, was £110, now £55, Boden

Fans were also overjoyed this morning to see the return of stylist Mark Hayes, who matched with Lorraine in a pink suit over a burgundy jumper. He even presented a segment on how to wear pink and red together, so it’s official; we’ve found our colour combo of spring!

Of course, Lorraine isn’t one to shy away from wearing a bold look. She tends to favour bright prints; recently she wore a gorgeous snake-print co-ord from Mango, and just last week she styled a gorgeous pink leopard print dress with her favourite pointed court shoes.

Stylist Susie Hasler told the Daily Mail: "She nails looking stylish - she wears lots of bright colours that work well with her skin tone, especially leopard print, which complements her warm colouring."

