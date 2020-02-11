Holly Willougby was the epitome of #outfitgoals once again on Tuesday, as she presented the latest installment of This Morning. The blonde beauty rocked a brand new oyutfit that came entirely from the high street. She sported a gorgeous midi, faux leather skirt from Zara, which cost £49.99. The high waisted design featured a metal appliqué buckle at the waist and gave the 39-year-old a truly lovely shape.There are a few sizes left online, so get in there quick, ladies! She teamed the skirt with a plush, roll neck jumper from H&M which was designed in a lovely tanned colour, and added her favourite fashion buy - her nude high heel shoes.

Holly looked lovely in her Zara skirt and H&M top

Speaking of her beloved nude high heel shoes, her favourite pair of choice - although look like they could be designer - are actually from high street store Office and retail at an affordable £69.

Fine-knit polo-neck jumper, £12.99, H&M

The 'On to Point' court shoes come in a variety of colours and textures - 17 to be exact! But Holly tends to favour the nude version, and features them in her working wardrobe quite often.

Faux leather skirt, £49.99, Zara

This is the second time in two days that the mother-of-three has worn Zara.

Holly also wore a Zara dress on Monday's show

On Monday's show, she donned a navy blue, embroidered stretch dress from Zara, which was designed in a midi style, with short puff sleeves, and a ruffled hem. It cost £59.99 and currently, all sizes are available online. Wahoo! The ITV favourite added black high heel shoes and kept her jewellery and accessories at home.

And last week, the Dancing on Ice co-host looked hot-to-trot in a pair of sleek black trousers from designer brand 3.1 Phillip Lim, and an incredible black top with a lace collar from the high street store that set her back just £25.99.

