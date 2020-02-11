Did you see Rio and Kate Ferdinand on Monday's episode of This Morning? The glamorous newlyweds appeared on the popular morning TV show to promote their new documentary Rio and Kate: Becoming A Step Family which was shown on BBC1 on Monday evening. The pair looked super stylish as they sat on the famous sofas talking to Holly and Phil, but it was Kate's outfit that really stood out! The former TOWIE star donned a fabulous, kermit-green top and shirt, which looked amazing on the fitness star. Sometimes vivid colours can be tricky to wear on TV, but Kate's legion of Instagram followers adored the bright gettup and left numerous positive comments on her Instagram page. We've tracked down the ensemble, which is from Revolve. The shirt comes in at £65, and the trousers £84 and what's more, both sizes are available now. Result!

Kate looked stunning in her green suit

It's been a hectic 2020 for the blonde beauty. Not only has she been enjoying married life, but she's been busy getting her new health book - Fitter, Happier, Healthier: The Ultimate 4 Week Body Plan out there.

Tailored trousers, £84, Revolve

Speaking to HELLO! about body confidence and her well-being, Kate said last month: "I've struggled with anxiety for a long time, but I've found ways to manage it. I always thought I looked fat, even though I wasn't, and I would binge on food then not eat. There was no stability."

Green shirt, £65, Revolve

She credited talking about her problems, which made her come to terms with her worries. "Therapy has helped me a lot. It was amazing to have Rio there supporting me and giving me the love I need, but it was my own journey. Because however amazing he tells me I look, it's an internal journey that has helped me understand why I am the way I am – what makes me happy, what makes me sad, when I'm feeling anxious, what can I do."

