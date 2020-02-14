Alex Jones just wore head-to-toe Marks & Spencer on The One Show – and her £25 jeans are selling out fast Alex loves wearing M&S!

We are loving seeing Alex Jones' daily outfits again! The presenter chose one of her favourite high street stores, Marks & Spencer, for her outfit on Thursday evening's The One Show, wearing a head-to-toe look from the brand. Luckily, both pieces are still in stock in some sizes, though we predict a sell-out on Alex's chic ecru jeans, which are set to be a summer staple once again this year.

Alex's M&S look on Thursday's The One Show

The mum-of-two chose to wear a modern double denim look, in fact – wearing the £35 'Ruffle Blouse' with her neutral jeans, which are labelled as the 'Utility High Waist Wide Leg Cropped Jeans' online. At just £25, they're a steal, and get the seal of approval from Alex's loyal stylist Tess Wright. "@alexjonesthompson in head to toe Marks & Spencer tonight," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Love the cut of these jeans so much!"

Utility High Waist Wide Leg Cropped Jeans, £25, Marks & Spencer

Alex returned to The One Show after a nine-month maternity leave following the birth of her second son Kit, whom she shares with husband Charlie Thomson. The couple welcomed their little boy in May last year and also have a three-year-old son called Teddy. On the day of her return to the show, she admitted she had "mixed feelings" about being back. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

Ruffle Blouse £35, Marks & Spencer

Despite her worries, the Welsh star pulled out all the stops for her much-anticipated onscreen return, even debuting a gorgeous short haircut! Her usual shoulder-grazing style was cropped to her ears, and lightened up with some pretty blonde pieces. For Thursday's show, she opted for soft waves, styled as ever by her go-to hairdresser and makeup artist Liz Beckett. We approve!

