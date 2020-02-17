Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly shares gorgeous modelling photos

Gordon Ramsay's family have another star in the making! The TV chef's daughter Holly, 20, has signed up to modelling agency Established Models, and over the weekend she shared some beautiful headshots on her Instagram account. Holly was inundated with compliments from her followers, with many observing just how much she looked like her mum, Tana Ramsay. One wrote: "You look so much like your mum," while another added: "Your very much like your mum, so beautiful." A third commented: "These are so beautiful." Holly is no stranger to the fashion world and was pictured with her mum at at Victoria Beckham's fashion show in 2019, while Gordon has previously opened up about his daughter's hopes in pursuing a career in the fashion industry.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly shared gorgeous headshots from her modelling portfolio

The TV chef is a doting dad to his five children. As well as Holly, Gordon and Tana are also parents to Megan, 22, Holly's twin Jack, 20, Matilda, 18, and ten-month-old Oscar. Matilda – known as Tilly - has also made a name for herself as a budding chef. The teenager has made several appearances on TV alongside her famous dad to showcase her cooking skills, and has even published her own recipe book. The entire family have also appeared together in Tilly's CBBC show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which follows them during their summers at their house in LA, centering around Tilly making meals inspired by their activities. Last year, meanwhile, Gordon's only son Jack appeared on Born Famous, which showed him go back to Gordon's hometown of Oxfordshire and stay on the estate he grew up on. Jack was praised by viewers for coming across as caring and down-to-earth.

Holly has shown an interest in fashion for many years

While Gordon and Tana's children lead privileged lives, their famous dad has admitted that they have been strict with their children with luxuries such as flying first class. The chef has also revealed in the past that he wouldn't leave his fortune to them in his will as he wants them to work for their money. Talking to the Telegraph, the celebrity chef has also explained how he is teaching his own children to carve out a path to success. "They've all got jobs, they've all taken care of animals, they've all got housework. There's a rota," he admitted. "They get pocket money, but they have to earn that pocket money."

