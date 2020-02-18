Holly Willoughby's Instagram fans are obsessed with her new Marks & Spencer shoes 

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby - who's off our TV screens this week because of school half-term - took to Instagram on Friday to show off a gorgeous dress from Marks & Spencer. Was it her Valentine's Day date outfit? We suspect so! The 39-year-old shared the photo of herself wearing the A-line animal print dress, and while her fans loved the frock, they were swooning over her shoes as well!

Do you want to know the best news? Holly's quirky white lace-up flatforms are also available to buy. Hurrah! But some sizes have sold out so you do need to be speedy if you want these on your shoe rail.

Animal Print Fit & Flare Mini Dress, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

With their high-shine finish, the stylish brogues are from the M&S Autograph range, and if you always complain of painful shoes, these are endorsed by podiatrists because of the patented Insolia technology, helping to keep your feet exactly where they should be in your shoes for long-lasting comfort.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's favourite beauty products are all super affordable

Holly's fans were quick to express their appreciation for the look, with one writing: " Love these shoes!" Others commented: "You look like Spring has arrived!" and: "Pretty in pink. Happy Valentines Holly & Phil."

Flatform brogues, £69, Marks & Spencer

Flatform brogues are all over the high-street - and style maven Trinny Woodhall is obsessed with her silver Stella McCartney pair. At £69, these M&S ones won't break the bank but will give you the designer look for a lot less. They also come in black, should you love them so much you want a pair in every colour.

MORE: Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning London home she shares with husband Dan Baldwin

We imagine Holly is wearing them a lot this week - they're perfect for running around after the kids over the holidays.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.