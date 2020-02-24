Lorraine Kelly returns to work in a super cute River Island jumper

Lorraine Kelly made a stylish return to our screens this morning in a collared fluffy jumper from River Island - and we need it. Pretty in pink, Lorraine looked ultra-chic as she hosted the hit breakfast show for the first time in over a week. As viewers will already know, the 60-year-old host was absent over the half-term period, temporarily handing over her presenting duties to fellow TV star Christine Lampard. In a sweet Instagram post shared on Monday morning, Lorraine thanked Christine for covering: "A big thank you to the gorgeous @christinelampard for being such a fabulous host on @lorraine last week," she wrote, "such a class act. See you all at 9am."

Shop Lorraine Kelly's River Island jumper

Pink fluffy jumper, £35, River Island at ASOS

Retailing at £36, Lorraine’s dreamy jumper was from high street favourite, River Island. Giving off major Brigitte Bardot vibes, the brunette beauty’s jumper featured an embellished collar, neck-tie detail and a button key-hole back. Pairing the demure top with black cropped trousers and stiletto shoes, Lorraine’s outfit reminded us of Paris in the spring - perfection. Keeping her makeup fresh and dewy, the TV host opted for natural makeup - her eyes were dusted in a smokey brown eyeshadow and her lips were painted in a pale pink gloss.

A versatile piece, this rose-coloured jumper can be worn on a number of occasions all year round. Looking to amp up your winter wardrobe? Take a leaf out of Lorraine’s book and coordinate with black trousers and heels. Feeling French? Pair your pastel jumper with a trench coat, pencil skirt and beret for a more feminine look - j’adore!

Known for her love of highstreet brands, Lorraine is often a major source of fashion inspiration for viewers looking for super cute and super affordable pieces. On Valentine’s Day, the TV star made waves when she wore a heart printed dress from Very, priced at less than £15.

