Holly Willoughby has a new favourite midi dress! Just weeks ago, the ITV star opted for a gorgeous leopard print frock with statement puff sleeves from & Other Stories on This Morning. She was clearly such a huge fan of the design that she bought the same one in another colourway - and we don't blame her. On Tuesday morning, she stepped out alongside co-host Phillip Schofield in the beautiful lilac and green floral version with its on-trend gathered puff shoulders, square neckline and sexy leg split.

Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in the floral dress on Tuesday

If you're still not over her leopard print colourway or are desperate to get your hands on the floral number, then you're in luck as both are still in stock and cost just £85. Not brave enough to try the bold styles? The brand also offers similar frocks in a number of other colours. Holly, 39, once again rocked a pale green and white patterned puff shoulder dress back in February that looks incredibly similar to the other two in her wardrobe, but this one is flying off the shelves. We're not sure about you, but these are at the top of our wishlist as we head into the warmer summer months!

Floral puff sleeve dress, £85, & Other Stories

Styled by Angie Smith, Holly ensured all eyes remained on her dress by adding simple heels on each occasion. She wore her trademark nude pair to finish off her summery floral look and the green dress, and classic black Office shoes alongside the leopard print midi. To complete her effortlessly chic work attire, her blonde hair was styled in waves and her skin was dewy.

In an interview with YOU, Angie spoke about Holly's fashion aspirations when she first met the star. "Holly was open to new ideas. The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'" Mission accomplished if you ask us!

